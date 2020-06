(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off goes to Franklin High School’s Karina Espino.

Espino ran cross-country for the Broncos for two years and played volleyball for one year.

She was also a part of scholastic bowl for four years.

Part of Franklin’s theater program for the past four years, Espino also made a perfect score on her reading SOL.

Karina plans to attend George Mason in the Fall.