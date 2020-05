(WAVY) — A four-year starter for Currituck High School’s cheerleading team, Anna Walls is the recipient of today’s Senior Send-Off.

The past two years, Walls has been the Captain of the Currituck cheer squad.

The only cheerleader in school history to be named All-State, Walls will attend UNC-Charlotte to study nursing.

She has aspirations of being a cheerleaders for the 49ers.