Senior Send-Off, Bethel High School’s Jalyn Whitfield

(WAVY) — Today’s Senior Send-Off recipient is one of the most credentialed entries we’ve received.

Bethel High School’s Jalyn Whitfield was a member of the Bruins outdoor track and field team and competed in gymnastics.

Covid-19 wiped out her senior track season and was unable to take part in the state gymnastics meet.

A member of the 2019-2020 5A All-Region competitive cheer team, Whitfield was also Co-Captain of the varsity cheer team.

Whitfield’s accomplishment’s don’t end there. She was a member of the National Honors Society, National English Honors Society, Governor’s Health and Science Academy, President of Bethel’s Principal’s Advisory and Consulting team and she was Bethel’s Social Media representative.

Jalyn participated in the dual partnership program with Thomas Nelson Community College and will graduate Bethel with 20 college credits.

Whitfield will attend Virginia Tech in the Fall majoring in Biology with a minor in Spanish.

Jalyn aspires to be a doctor specializing in Emergency and/or Orthopedic Medicine.