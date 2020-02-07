“Rocket” Taylor preaches patience through Admirals’ struggles

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Last summer, Admirals great Pat Kavanaugh, a local business who owned Child Ponds in Chesapeake, purchased his old team and hired another Norfolk legend to be his head coach.

Rod “Rocket” Taylor, the Admirals’ all-time leading scorer, was the man chosen to coach his old team, with a vision to re-ignite what had descended into a stagnant franchise.

It’s been a rough first season for the Rocket. The Admirals (12-29) own the worst record in the ECHL, with the fourt-worst attendance in the 26-team league. “It gets frustrating at times, and I know the players get frustrated at times,” said Taylor.

Norfolk is the only team in the ECHL without any NHL affiliation. “We’ve started off on the wrong foot in the beginning just by the sale and how long it took,” said Taylor.

Through it all, Taylor remains confident that brighter days are ahead. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said. “Patience is probably my biggest word to say.”