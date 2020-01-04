Road Warriors, W&M off to undefeated start in CAA

(WAVY) — With new head coach Dane Fischer calling the plays, WIlliam & Mary has won 10 of its first 15 games and are unbeaten in the CAA after its 27 point blow-out at Hostra last night.



Nathan Knight is leading the nation in double-doubles, he had his 11th last night.



Tomorrow the Tribe plays in Boston against Northeastern. W&M will try for its third straight conference game, which have all been on the road.

“We never looked at it like we have three road games to start, we just go play the game and worry about the things we can control and play as well as you can,” Fischer said. “I think this group has really embraced that.”