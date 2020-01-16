Road stretch continues for ODU at Western Kentucky

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Following its first conference loss of the season- a 53-47 setback at Charlotte on Saturday- Old Dominion looks to get back on track with a visit to Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers (10-6, 3-1 in Conference USA) will be without their best player, and likely a lottery pick in this Summer’s NBA draft. Center Charles Bassey was lost for the season with a knee injury, but WKU still has plenty of scoring options.

“They scored 62 points in the second half of a home game against North Texas, and North Texas is a good defensive team,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones.

The Monarchs (6-10, 2-1 in C-USA), the defending Conference USA champions, stand sixth in the standings, but showed signs of definite improvement in home wins over Middle Tennessee and Alabama-Birmingham. The biggest issue has been far too much inconsistency scoring the basket.

The team’s average of 61.4 points per game ranks dead last in the conference, and 338th out of 350 division one teams. Still, the team remains confident, and in the championship hunt.

“I think we’re on the verge (of a breakthrough),” said Jason Wade. “I think it’s coming by the day.”