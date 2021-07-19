Ring camera captures Charlotte house struck with barrage of gunfire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As neighbors in the Villa Heights neighborhood in Charlotte were asleep Friday morning, gunmen opened fire.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, July 16, a neighbor’s doorbell camera captured video of a four-door sedan pull in front of a house on Woodside Avenue.

The driver turns off the headlights and then a few seconds later you can hear dozens of rounds being fired.

After a few seconds of gunfire, the getaway car drives away with the headlights still turned off.

Daylight revealed the house is littered with bullet holes and broken windows. At least one car had its back windshield shattered.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the barrage of gunfire.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any details about suspects, motive or the getaway car.

Neighbors said this is at least the second time such a shooting has taken place at this house.

Police have asked anyone who might know details about the shooting to reach out to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.