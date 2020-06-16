Rahne not backing down from challenges ahead of rookie season as ODU coach

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Nobody knows what will happen over the next few weeks, but first-year Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne is not taking any chances, he’s assuming the Monarchs will be playing Wake Forest on September 4th.

Rahne has been on the job at ODU for a little over five months. Previously the Offensive Coordinator at Penn State, the world turned upside down after Covid 19 put sports on hold.

“There’s some great coaches in this country and they are searching for answers just like I am,”: Rahne said. “We’re all trying to get through this one day at a time, I tell my guys that all the time let’s just go 1-0 every single day and we’ll figure it out from there.”

Not an ideal situation for a rookie head who inherits a team won only game last season and ended the year on an 11 game losing streak.

With Wake Forest and Virginia scheduled to come to S.B. Ballard Stadium, the schedule is arguably ODU’s toughest yet.

“The schedule is awesome,” Rahne said. “We’re one of two Group of Five teams in the country that has two Power Five teams coming to their home stadium, so we’re excited about the schedule. Obviously we’ve got some big tests and quite frankly we know Wake Forest looms as the first game on a Friday night, which we are excited about, but the most important opponent is us. We have to make sure we’re ready to go and we’ve got to concentrate on what we’re going to do.”