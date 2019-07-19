1  of  2
LemonAid: Putting the Squeeze on Childhood Cancer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend, Hampton Roads is putting the squeeze on childhood cancer with the 11th annual weekend-long Anthem LemonAid fundraiser. Last year, 785 lemonade stands were held across Hampton Roads and online, raising $95,000 for the kids at CHKD. We’re shooting for more in 2019. Development Officer Kate Ryan joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
601 Children’s Lane
Norfolk, VA 23507

Find a stand near you:
Online: anthemlemonaid.com

Facebook: search Anthem Lemonaid – CHKD

