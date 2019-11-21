Purr-fect ending: Long-lost cat comes home

(KGW/NBC News) A Portland, Oregon man’s cat is finally home…five years after it disappeared.

Victor Usov was reunited with Sasha the cat Tuesday at Portland International Airport.

Usov figured a coyote got the best of Sasha when he failed to return home. He was wrong. Sasha was found wandering the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico, 1,200 miles from home, just a few weeks ago.

Sasha was not alone on the flight to Portland. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter employee who orchestrated the reunion tagged along.

“It’s crazy,” said Murad Kirdar. “I’ve been at the shelter five years and I’ve talked to people who have worked in the shelter business for over a decade and they’ve never heard of an animal traveling 1,200 miles.”

