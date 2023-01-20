VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 1993 Darnell Dozier has been the head coach of the Princess Anne girls basketball team and on Friday night Dozier became the fifth girls basketball coach in Virginia history to reach 700 wins.

The Cavaliers staved off a hungry Landstown team 42-35 for their 14th win of the season.

Dozier said he woke up this morning and didn’t even know he was one win away from a career milestone.

“I truly was not expecting it until this morning,” Dozier said. “I knew I was past 600 but didn’t know where I stood.”

After the game, Dozier was presented with a game ball, balloons and he was surrounded by his players.

“This means everything,” guard Jasiah Olds said. “We knew coming out that we had to get this win for him and that’s exactly what we did.”

Dozier has led Princess Anne to a Virginia record 11 state championships including a run of eight in a row that ended last year.

“When I started out I just wanted to win 20 games a season, after 700 it feels good,” Dozier said. “I feel like a real coach now.”