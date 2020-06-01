Princess Anne’s Aziaha James commits to NC State

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – One of the top girls basketball recruits in Hampton Roads announced college commitment on Saturday night. Princess Anne’s Aziaha James, rated as a five-star guard by most recruiting sites and ranked 21st in the nation by ESPN, made her commitment to play at North Carolina State.

The 5-foot-9 lefty guard chose the Wolfpack over Clemson, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Auburn and Florida, among others. She averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.7 steals per game, and was named the Virginia High School League Class 5 Player of the Year over the Spring.

James, who still has one more season in a Cavalier uniform, is also the younger sister of Ashley James, who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in March. She included on her instagram post, “This for you A.”