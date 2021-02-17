Princess Anne girls cruise to 8th-straight state title appearance

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Playing relentless floor to floor defense, the Princess Anne girls basketball team defeated L.C. Bird 71-30 in the Class 5 state semifinal.

Led by five-star recruit Aziaha James, Princess Anne will try and win its 8th consecutive state championship.

The Cavaliers were declared co-champions last season when the state championship game was cancelled because of COVID-19.

James, who has committed to play at NC State led Princess Anne with 26 points while Zakiya Stephenson added 18 points.

Princess Anne led L.C. Bird 45-16 at halftime and continued to pour on the points in the second half.

The Cavaliers will play in Roanoke against Patrick Henry Saturday night for the Class 5 state title.

Princess Anne will be making its 13th consecutive state championship appearance and will try for the 12th state championship in program history, all under head coach Darnell Dozier.