Press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave White House at end of June

by: Dartunorro Clark, NBC News

FILE – In this June 14, 2018 file photo, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders smiles as she wishes President Donald Trump a happy birthday, during the daily briefing, in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday […]

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving her post at the end of June, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

