HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Ophelia caused flooding and power outages across the region after making landfall Saturday morning on the coast of North Carolina.

Across Hampton Roads, 73,000 people lost power at some point over the weekend, according to Cherise Newsome, spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

“We had crews working all around the clock,” she said. “Based upon the wind speeds, there were times when they had to work on other types of restoration.”

The hardest hit areas were the Peninsula and Virginia Beach, where fallen trees and limbs trees caused problems for residents and line workers.

“When that happens, they can bring down lines and power poles,” Newsome said. “So we do ask that people stay away from them so that they’re safe until our crews get there and can make the repairs.”

The Coast Guard was prepared for the worst.

“We had 25 people in here, poised to respond to any number of casualties. We were ready,” said Cpt. Peggy Britton with the Coast Guard’s Sector Virginia.

Fortunately, Britton said, they were over-prepared.

“It’s a testament to the citizens of this area of Hampton Roads that everybody heeded the weather warnings,” Britton said. “And that was the best-case scenario. That’s truthfully where a little bit of prevention kept us from having to respond in the height of the storm to search and rescue cases.”

The Coast Guard based out of Air Station Elizabeth City did make a rescue in North Carolina — a family of five out on a sail boat.

“They found themselves in really perilous weather conditions on a sailing vessel with their three children,” Britton said. “And recognizing that the storm was coming in quicker than they anticipated. They called for the Coast Guard’s help. And in the height of the storm, the crew went in there for the rescue. True heroism.”

Britton said the weekend came and went without incident — and for that, they are grateful.

“That was the best case scenario, the fact that nobody was put in danger, and nobody’s lying on the line,” Britton said. “That’s what we always practice for. That’s what we aim for. So we can all be pleased with that.”