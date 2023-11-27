PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Stratford Street in Cavalier Manor, the conditions appear to be normal. However, a closer look reveals remnants of a crime scene that spanned two blocks. A resident who does not want to be identified heard the gunshots that killed 29-year-old Tayontrae Baker shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“I was in the back bedroom and I heard about three or four shots and my dog took off. So I went to see and I saw somebody in the street and I saw something on the ground,” said the resident, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. “And I was wondering to myself, I hope that ain’t nobody dead like this.

“We are all nervous because this is the second crime that’s been on this street and it’s like, you’re afraid to go out. You’re afraid to be in your house by yourself.”

Living in fear while mourning the loss of another young life has become the norm for so many communities in Hampton Roads.

Last year, 10 On Your Side showed you how Cavalier Manor activist Carlton Copeland is working to take back his community.

Near Saturday’s crime scene, Copeland assessed the ills that produce violence. He told 10 On Your Side the shooting death of the 29-year-old was a painful episode in the historically Black neighborhood’s history.

“It’s something that’s been happening throughout the city for a while. This is senseless, you know, gun violence…for really no real purpose…and it has been before throughout the city. So we just have to continue to focus on God and coming together,” said Copeland.

If you have any information on who killed Tayontrae Baker, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.