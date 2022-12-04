NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday morning on Americana Drive in Newport News, Newport News Police said.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Americana Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Police said one person has been detained in connection to the investigation. However, no charges have been filed.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app.

