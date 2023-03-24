NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police have begun a homicide investigation after a man was shot and pronounced dead Friday evening.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 8:31 p.m. in the 1100 block of 25th Street, and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Newport News Police detectives are canvassing the area and forensics is processing the scene, according to police.

Police have no further information at this time, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police ask that anyone with any information on the incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app.