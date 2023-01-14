SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday in Suffolk.

Officers responded to the shooting at the High Tide Restaurant on Commerce Street around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victims to the hospital.

A short time later, officers learned a third victim was self-transported the hospital.

All three victims are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest details.