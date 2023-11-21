HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in the area of West Queen Street and Salters Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.

The crash has closed all travel lanes in the area and police ask that people use an alternate route.

The call for the crash came in at 4:43 p.m.

(Photo – Hampton Police Division)

There was no immediate word on the number of vehicles involved or the number of people injured or killed.

According to PulsePoint, a number of first responder units are at the scene of the crash, which it describes as an expanded traffic collision. Its description of an expanded traffic collision notes that they typically have a higher probability of more serious injuries.