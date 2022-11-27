SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 7-Eleven in the 800 block of West Washington Street in Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Police said.

Police are investigating an armed robbery they said took place at 12:03 p.m.

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and they currently have no further information to share.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also submit information to P3Tips.com.