ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two juveniles were shot Monday in the area of Speed Street near Madrin Street in Elizabeth City, police said.

Elizabeth City Police Department officers responded to that area around 6:36 p.m. in reference to gunshots being reported.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said that person was taken by private vehicle to Sentara Albemarle Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A second juvenile was also taken by private vehicle to Sentara Albemarle Hospital after being shot in the right leg. Police said that person was also listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incidents and ask that anyone with information about them to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.