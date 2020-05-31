PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Sunday in Richmond after two days of protests and riots

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Daylight revealed burned and looted buildings after Richmond’s second night of riots. What started on Friday and Saturday as peaceful protests devolved again into vandalism across the city.
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen last week on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yelled in distress.
Saturday night, fires were set across the city including at stores on W. Broad Street near Lombardy Street. Game Stop, Starbucks, DTLR and an apartment building in the area were all looted and set on fire.
Round Two, a Richmond-based store that has expressed support of the protests, was also looted last night.
Rioters also set fires and damaged other storefronts along Broad Street.
Another local business targeted during last night’s riots was the Tech Exchange, a video game store on W. Cary Street.
However, a mixture of contractors and regular citizens cleaned up the mess later that day.
Confederate monuments around the city were vandalized with spray-painted messages about police brutality and racism.
Also on Sunday morning, hundreds of protesters held a peaceful demonstration and walked from Brown’s Island to 17th Street Market.
Demonstrators carried a variety of signs during the walk:
Later that afternoon, protesters also gathered at the base of the J.E.B. Stuart Monument chanting phrases like “No justice, no peace.” People driving by honked in support, and some bystanders dropped off water for the protestors.
