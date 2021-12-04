‘It’s a great feeling’: Phoebus rolls past Brentsville 43-0 and into the Class 3 state final

HAMPTON (WAVY) – In the Class 3 state semifinals, Phoebus (13-1) continued its season-long domination by shutting out Brentsville District (11-3) 43-0 on Saturday afternoon at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

After a scoreless first quarter, the flood gates opened for the Phantoms who got the scoring started on a touchdown pass by Mark Wagner to Donald Gatling Jr.

“It’s a great feeling,” Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt. “You set out at the beginning of the season and put some goals in place and as the season goes on you’re reading these goals out weekly and you scratch off and check some boxes, it’s a beautiful thing.

Since 2001, Phoebus has won 7 state titles but hasn’t won the championship since 2011, so the seniors on the Phantoms want to bring the crown back to Phoebus.

“Gonna live it up right now,” Senior quarterback Mark Wagner II said. “Monday we’re back to work, gonna stay locked in and have another great week of practice and do what we have to do.”

Phoebus will play Liberty Christian Saturday in Lynchburg for the Class 3 state championship.