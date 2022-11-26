HAMPTON (WAVY) – The defending Class 3 state champions from Phoebus got off to a slow start in Saturday’s 3A region title game at Darling Stadium against Lake Taylor, but in the end it was the Phantoms that claim the region crown after a 42 to 16 win over the Titans.

Lake Taylor took a 6-0 lead when Trevor Hessen pounced on a fumble in the end zone.

Phoebus (13-0) then turned it over to Lake Taylor when Justin Edwards knocked a ball loose that was recovered by Titus Holtz.

Lake Taylor would have to punt the ball right back to Phoebus and after that, it was all Phantoms.

Nolan James found his favorite target, Jordan Bass for a 70-yard touchdown to put Phoebus up 7-6.

After sophomore Kaleb Tillery recovered a Lake Taylor fumble, the Phantoms struck again when Nolan James found Ty’reon Taylor for a 46-yard touchdown to make 14-6 at the half.

Jordan Bass, who is going to Pittsburgh next year, caught three touchdowns for the Phantoms who play next week in the state semifinals against Brentsville District.