Penn State commit Lambert has become a star at Maury

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The first word Maury coach Dyrri McCain used to describe wide receiver KeAndre Lambert was “dynamic.”

He added “leader” and “play-maker.”

Lambert, a 6-foot-2, four-star recruit, has proven himself as one of the most dynamic athletes in Hampton Roads. The senior received scholarship offers from just about every major Divsion I program, and last week committed to Penn State over Virginia Tech, Florida, Clemson North Carolina and a number of others.

“It just felt like home,” said Lambert, who says his goal is to win a national title in Happy Valley. “They (Penn State) always compete at a high level every year. They just need the players to take them over the hump, and I feel like I can help them do that.”

Achieving a goal is nothing new to Lambert. The son of a single mother, and a brother to four siblings, Lambert grew up in Tidewater Park. In his commitment video on Twitter, Lambert revealed how his family dealt with homelessness at one point.

Lambert not only helped take care of his family, he took care of business in the classroom, and has a 3.4 grade point average. “Him being able to do what he’s doing in the classroom is just as amazing as what he’s doing on the field,” said McCain.

And what he’s doing on the field is pretty spectacular.