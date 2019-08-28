Party on the Pier at Nauticus will celebrate re-opening of pedestrian bridge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Make your way out to Norfolk for the Party on the Pier at Nauticus this Thursday!

This kid and dog friendly event will feature live music by Red Stapler Duo, food available for purchase from Capt’n Crabby and Rita’s Italian Ice and pop-up shopping stands.

This month, the party is moving from the pier in the back to the front of Nauticus to celebrate the re-opening of the freshly-renovated Wisconsin Basin Pedestrian Bridge.

The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.