Oyster restoration reefs in the Lafayette River are thriving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The efforts to restore the oyster population in the Lafayette River appears to be working well.

That work started more than a decade ago. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has planted millions of spat-on-shell oysters on reefs during that time frame and the Elizabeth River Project has constructed bases for the new oyster reefs.

Local restaurants and volunteers provide empty oyster shells for recycling, and waterfront homeowners have grown oysters off docks.

The latest numbers show oysters are currently five times the target population amount. This is great news, because experts say the thriving oysters contribute to a cleaner river.

“Each of the oysters that we have out here can filter as much as 50 gallons of water per day,” explained CBF Virginia Oyster Restoration Outreach Coordinator Peyton Mallory, while out monitoring the reefs in Knitting Mill Creek.

Click here for more information about the CBF oyster restoration initiatives.