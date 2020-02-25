Oscar Smith wins first ever state wrestling title

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Oscar Smith has always had a reputation as mainly being a football powerhouse. After this past weekend, the Tigers’ wrestling team had something to say about that.

“It’s like a competing thing. We want to be the top sports in the school,” said junior Trevon Gray.

On Saturday, Oscar Smith not only proved to be one of the top teams at their school, but the top team in the Commonwealth, claiming its first Class 6 state title in program history.

“We made history,” said senior David Bragg.

Bragg won the individual title in the 120 weight class, Gray won at 106, while senior Jaden Bullock took the title at 170. Oscar Smith dominated to win the team title with 174.5 points. Kellam came in second with 120.

“It was a bunch of joy,” said Bragg.

Head coach Donald Motley, who wrestled at Old Dominion, was more than happy to spread that joy. “I’m happy for ourselves and the team, but the joy it’s bringing my family, my friends, the community, the faculty staff and school, honestly it feels better than me winning it.”

Motley was the man chosen to succeed longtime head coach Sid Savoy in 2014. Since stepping in, Motley has built a culture of discipline, and more importantly, endurance.

For proof of that, go to Twitter, and look at any post accompanied by the hashtag “warmupgang” or “motleycrew.”

Motley’s motto is simple; “‘You guys ready to start practice? We don’t start practice until everyone sweating and tired,'” he’d say to his team.

Those “warm ups” would consist of 2,000 jumps, workouts at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, running up and down bleachers with weights, or even drills on a football field. Bragg said his team’s warm ups are usually as difficult as most team’s practices.

But that does have its advantage.

“You know in your match when you’re wrestling, you know they haven’t done that,” said Bullock, who’s received offers from Michigan, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Old Dominion among others.

All of the sweat Motley’s crew of 14 poured into every practice paid off in the best way possible over the weekend. But he’s made it clear, winning the first title was only the first step.

“Anyone can win it once. We got to win it again,” he said.