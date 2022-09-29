CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – It was Thursday night football for the majority of high school teams in Hampton Roads.

With Ian moving its way up the coast, most teams moved their games up a day to Thursday, including the marquee match up on the schedule, Oscar Smith against Indian River.

Oscar Smith, the Class 6 state champions, trailed the Braves 17-0 in the second quarter and the packed house at Indian River could sense the upset but it was the state champs that handed the Braves a 19-17 loss.

The Tigers (4-0) took the lead after Jerrod Wilson returned a recovered fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Indian River (3-2) had a chance to take the lead, but after a 15-yard penalty, a 44 yard field goal attempt fell short and the Tigers walk away with the 19-17 win, a rare regular season test for Oscar Smith.

“The only way you find out true character is to be challenged,” Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott said. “They have a great team there, great competition, coaches and players. I’m glad to see that we challenged each other because we both got better tonight.”

Oscar Smith hosts Great Bridge next week. Indian River plays at Western Branch.