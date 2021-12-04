Oscar Smith moves on to Class 6 state final after 49-10 win over Battlefield

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Oscar Smith is headed back to a familiar place, the Class 6 state championship.

The Tigers (12-1) rolled past Battlefield (13-1) 49-10 on Saturday, handing the team from Haymarket its first loss of the season.

Oscar Smith scored on its opening possession on a Sherrod Covil 14 yard touchdown run.

Battlefield drove down the field on its opening possession but had to settle for a field goal.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-3 lead on a Kevon King touchdown run and in the second quarter, the Tigers picked off Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Isiah Walters.

Oscar Smith drove it inside the 5, but the Bobcats defense held with a goal line stand.

Battlefield was forced to punt it away and Oscar Smith capitalized when Ethan Vasko connected with Amonte Jones on a 59 yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 21-10 halftime lead.

The Bobcats received the ball to open the second half and on their first possession, Assad Brown tipped a pass to Deonte Shedrick who came up with the interception.

That led to a Kevon King touchdown run to make it 28-10.

The Oscar Smith defense didn’t give up a score in the second half as the Tigers cruised to a 49-10 win.

Oscar Smith will try to make it back-to-back state titles next week when its plays James Madison at ODU’s S.B. Ballard for the Class 6 championship.