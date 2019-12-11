Oscar Smith, Maury, Lake Taylor prep for state title showdowns

Three Virginia schools are looking to bring state championships home to Hampton Roads on Saturday.

CLASS 6

Oscar Smith (13-1) has won 13 straight since its season-opening loss to then-four-time reigning Class 5 champion Highland Springs. The Tigers, who are in the championship game for the fourth time in the last five years, will take on unbeaten South County (14-0) at 4:30 at Hampton University.

Chris Scott, who’s looking to cap his first season as the Tigers’ head man with a title, says his team will attend school on Friday dressed in suits, as Saturday’s trip to Hampton University will be a “business trip.”



CLASS 5

Maury High School has been the most potent offensive club in Hampton Roads since the start of the season. The unbeaten Commodores (14-0) would love nothing more than to cap an historic season with the program’s first state title since 1939. The Commodores will clash with Stone Bridge (12-1) at noon on Saturday at Hampton University.

CLASS 4

Lake Taylor High School has been motivated to get another shot at a title since losing in the championship game last season. The Titans (12-2), who last won a state championship in 2014, will take on Tuscarora (13-1), 4:30 on Saturday at Liberty University.