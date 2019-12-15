Oscar Smith loses another state title heart breaker

HAMPTON (WAVY) — For the fourth time in the last five years, Oscar Smith had to watch an opposing team storm the field, and celebrate a state championship.

South County held off the Tigers 14-13 to win the Class 6 championship, and capped a perfect 15-0 season at Armstrong Stadium.

The Tigers (13-2) had a number of chances pass by. Following a touchdown run by Kevon King in the second quarter, the Tigers still trailed by one after a missed extra point.

The Tigers also missed a short field goal that would have put them ahead by two, turned the ball over on downs at the goal line just before the half, dropped a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, and then had the go-ahead touchdown negated because of a holding call late in the fourth quarter.

“The saying is that sometimes at the end of the year, only one team is happy,” said head coach Chris Scott. “I know right now it doesn’t feel good, but I am so proud how hard our young men fought all the way down to the last play.”