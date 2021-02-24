Oscar Smith football cruises to shutout win in season opener

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) — The Oscar Smith opened its spring season in dominating fashion, shutting out Hickory 64-0.

Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko passed for 153 yards with two touchdown passes and he ran for 43 yards and two scores on the ground.

Tiger running back Kevon King piled up 92 yards and racked up 4 touchdowns while the Oscar Smith defense held the Hawks to negative offensive yards.

It’s a short week for the Tigers, they are scheduled to play at Great Bridge on Saturday afternoon at 1:00.