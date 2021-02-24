Oscar Smith football cruises to shutout win in season opener

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) — The Oscar Smith opened its spring season in dominating fashion, shutting out Hickory 64-0.

Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko passed for 153 yards with two touchdown passes and he ran for 43 yards and two scores on the ground.

Tiger running back Kevon King piled up 92 yards and racked up 4 touchdowns while the Oscar Smith defense held the Hawks to negative offensive yards.

It’s a short week for the Tigers, they are scheduled to play at Great Bridge on Saturday afternoon at 1:00.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10