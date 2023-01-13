(WAVY) – Oscar Smith improved to 11-0 after knocking off Indian River 67-45 in of the Sportswrap’s featured high school basketball games on Friday night.

A packed house was on hand to cheer on the undefeated Tigers. Many of the fans on hand to see Oscar Smith’s 6-foot-7 sophomore Kareem Stagg.

In Norfolk, it was a packed house at Norview for the Pilots game against Lake Taylor.

Norview went on a big second half run on way to a 75-68 win over its crosstown rivals.

The Pilots improve to 8-4 while the Titans drop to 7-2.