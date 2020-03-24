Olympic-hopeful Holloway reacts to 2020 games being postponed

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Grant Holloway could see the signs long before USA Track and Field recommended the 2020 Olympic Games be postponed.

When the NBA cancelled the rest of its season, Holloway, a former All-American at Grassfield High School and now a world champion hurdler, felt his chances of making his Olympic debut had significantly dwindled.

Sure enough, on Tuesday, it became official; the 2020 games would be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m rolling with the punches,” said Holloway, a record-setter at the University of Florida who captured the world championship in the 110-meter hurdles last Fall. “I’m not really pressed about (the postponement). I’m not really mad about it. It’s just something going on that the whole world has to go through.”

Chatting via Skype from Gainesville, Florida, where he’s been training for the past several months, Holloway is finding ways to stay in shape, maintain health standards set by local and federal leaders, and has done it all with positive attitude.

“My thing is just stay relaxed, stay poised, and stay fit,” he said.

Holloway said there wasn’t any disappointment or sadness in hearing the news, only a new motivation to be ready when his time finally arrives. “You got to see it as a challenge,” he said.

“For me, this is just another test towards my testimony. It’s like, okay, I waited 21 years, the Coronavirus came, so I had to wait another just to make that Olympic gold that much sweeter.”