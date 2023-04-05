NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Tides bounced back from Tuesday’s home opening loss to the Gwinnett Stripers by notching a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves top affiliate on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Braves starter Kyle Wright, who is nursing a sore shoulder, got the rehab start for Gwinnett.

The only 20 game winner in MLB last season, Wright went six innings and allowed five runs.

Four of those runs came courtesy of a third inning grand slam by Ryan O’Hearn.

It’s the third consecutive game that O’Hearn has hit a home run.

Tides starter Drew Rom gave up three runs on four hits in five innings of work.

The same teams play again on Thursday for a 12:05 first pitch.