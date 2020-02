NORFOLK (WAVY) – It hasn’t taken very long for Ricky Rahne to make an impression in Hampton Roads.

A little over two months after taking over the program, Old Dominion’s new head football coach just wrapped up his very first recruiting class on Wednesday.

The Monarchs, who finished 1-11 and on a 10-game losing streak in Bobby Wilder’s final season, added 12 players, a majority of them rated as three-star recruits by several services.