ODU’s Jason Wade has breakout performance in C-USA opener

NORFOLK (WAVY) — As Old Dominion begins conference play, Monarch fans had to be pleased with Jason Wade’s performance in ODU’s C-USA opener against Middle Tennessee.

In ODU’s 70-60 win, Wade filled up the stat sheet. For starters, he scored a career high 21 points. The son of former ODU great Ronnie Wade also hauled down 9 rebounds, had four steals, dished out three assists and even had a blocked shot.

The sophomore from Richmond missed only 4 of his 13 shots.

“Jason Wade is such a tough competitor, he does a little bit of everything,” coach Jeff Jones said. “He gave us energy and gave us life.”

It didn’t appear Wade was going to have such a strong showing, especially after being the first player to be subbed out of the game.

“Coach took me out, I was the first sub of the game,” Wade said. “Then he told me to get in the game, I went back out there and I was like, I’m good now.”

ODU hosts UAB Saturday night at 7:00.

