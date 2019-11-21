ODU’s game-winning shot called off, JMU wins 80-78

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks and Matt Lewis scored 21 points apiece as James Madison narrowly beat Old Dominion 80-78 on Wednesday night.

James Madison (3-2) led 70-55 with about four minutes left. But the Monarchs (3-2) pulled to 79-78 on Malik Curry’s 3-pointer with four seconds to play. Zach Jacobs split a pair of free throws for the Dukes, and Curry’s potential game-winning heave was ruled late.

Jacobs finished with 20 points for the Dukes.

Banks hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and added 10 rebounds. Lewis also had seven rebounds while Jacobs posted four blocks.

Xavier Green scored 19 points to lead the Monarchs (3-2). Malik Curry added 18 points and seven assists. Jason Wade had 16 points and nine rebounds.

James Madison (3-2) takes on New Hampshire at home on Saturday. Old Dominion plays George Mason on Monday.

