NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Is Old Dominion University following the growing trend to offer guaranteed admissions to high school seniors who achieve a certain grade-point-average or who are among the top of their class?

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond recently announced it will begin a guaranteed admission program for freshman applicants either in the top 10% of their high school graduating class or who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

An ODU spokesperson said it is working on something similar, but is not ready to roll it out just yet.

“We are currently working on developing a similar proposal; however, we have not finalized the details yet,” the ODU spokesperson said. “We are incredibly proud that we attracted an unprecedented 22 valedictorians and salutatorians this fall. That demonstrates that ODU is rapidly becoming a first choice for many of the Commonwealth’s best and brightest students.”

Other state schools, including George Mason University, Radford University, Virginia Military Institute and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, offer something similar to a guaranteed admissions program.

According to the Virginia Mercury, George Mason saw an enrollment increase “in part due to beginning guaranteed admissions.”

There has already been guaranteed admission for students who finished two years of study at the community college level and had a certain GPA.