NORFOLK (WAVY) – It’s been a banner year for Old Dominion’s tennis programs.

The Men’s team won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and open up NCAA Tournament play against No. 19 Utah on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

The Women’s team is headed to Chapel Hill as well for their NCAA Tournament opener against South Carolina.

It’s the first time in school history that the Men’s and Women’s teams have won the conference tournament during the same season.

The ODU Women cruised to a Sun Belt regular season title, going undefeated in conference play.

The Monarchs then defeated James Madison to claim the conference tournament crown.

Led by Sun Belt Player of the Year Tatsiana Sasnouskaya from Belarus, ODU will take a 13-match winning streak into the NCAA’s.

“I think a lot of people on this team are winning type of people,” Sun Belt Coach of the Year Dominic Manilla said. “When we went to the Sun Belt our standard was to win the Sun Belt and everybody has just been on board.”

Old Dominion will bring an 18-4 record into Saturday’s contest against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 13-10.

In addition to an undefeated conferenced record, ODU also has wins over high profile programs such as Penn State, Wake Forest and Florida State.

Coach Manilla says he and his team will not be intimidated by SEC power South Carolina.

“It’s been a few years since we looked at any match and thought we were the underdog,” Manilla said. “We don’t really look at the brand that we are playing, we match up against players just like we are playing any other team. We don’t care where you are from, we are trying to beat you.”