ODU women top Western Kentucky for first time in 30 years

NORFOLK (ODU) — The Old Dominion (13-3, 3-1 C-USA) women’s basketball team snapped its 11-game losing streak to the Lady Toppers (10-6, 2-3 C-USA) with a 76-65 win on Thursday night. Sophomore Ajah Wayne led the way with a double-double, notching 23 points and 10 rebounds.



“Good win tonight against a very talented team that has dominated this league. To get a win like this on our home court it just moves us a step closer to what we’re trying to do,” explained head coach Nikki McCray. “Since I’ve been here we haven’t been able to beat them. Last year we were closing the gap little by little. Every time we’ve played this team we’ve been on the road and to finally be at home and have a really good crowd to energize us to this win was really good.”



In its first win over WKU since 1990, the Monarchs started off strong, notching 21 points in the opening 10 minutes. For over four minutes, the Monarchs led the game, which included an Amaya Register layup with three seconds left on the clock. The Monarchs opened up scoring in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Toppers, 22-12. Wayne had a solid start to her stellar performance by notching 11 points and seven rebounds before even hitting the locker room. At the half, ODU led, 43-28.



In the third quarter of the C-USA contest, WKU clawed back, outscoring the Monarchs 24-14. Also, in that quarter ODU committed seven turnovers. To close out the contest, ODU shot 50 percent from the field, while junior Victoria Morris drained two three pointers. The Monarchs did not turn the ball over once in that final period but did score four points off Lady Topper turnovers. Scoring 19 fourth quarter points, ODU took down the Lady Toppers by an 11-point victory margin.



“We learned a lot about ourselves. We had composure, we made plays, we made shots down the stretch and that’s where we’re growing. When we get down, we’re not getting rattled. We’re finding ways to get back into games and finding ways to make plays. I’m just really proud of the team and the effort.”



Overall, Morris went six-of-12 from beyond the arc, having 15-straight games with at least one three point field goal scored. The Ohio native scored 19 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. ODU shot 58 percent from the free throw line, going seven-for-12. Dejah Carter also added to the scoring efforts, recording a season-high 10 points and two boards on the Thursday evening victory.