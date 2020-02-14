ODU women snap Rice’s 30-game conference winning streak in OT

NORFOLK (WAVY) — In front of a season high crowd of more than 2,700 fans at Chartway Arena, the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs defeated Rice 66-59 in overtime.

The win snapped the Owls 30-game conference winning streak, it was also ODU’s 14th straight home win.

Ajah Wayne, who played her first game since injuring her leg, led ODU with 21 points.

Old Dominion (21-3) is now in a tie with Rice for first place, but the Lady Monarchs currently own the tie-breaker.

“Everyone doubted us, but we’re number one,” Wayne said. “It feels so good, I was over there shaking because it feels so good.”

Amari Young added 15 for ODU, and she was happy and somewhat surprised by the big turnout.

“It was amazing, we’ve never had a turnout that big,” Young said. “We were talking about how many people we thought would be here and it was more than I expected.”

Saturday, ODU hosts North Texas at 2:00.