ODU women cruise to 51 point win at Anne Donovan Classic

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Old Dominion women’s basketball team went three-for-three at the Anne Donovan Classic and capped things off with a resounding 85-34 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

Old Dominion (10-2) scored 52 first-half points and had 11 different players score at least one basket.

The Lady Monarchs shot 58 percent from the field while ODU’s defense limited Mount St. Mary’s to 19 percent shooting.

Junior Victoria Morris led ODU with 19 points, Aziah Hudson added 16 points.

The margin of victory was the most since 2004.

“Really good to have three games in a row, if you want to win a championship this is what it looks like,” coach Nikki McCray said.

The Anne Donovan Classic honors the legacy of arguably the greatest women’s basketball player of all-time.

She led ODU to a national championship, she was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and won a WNBA championship as a head coach.



She’s also in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Anne Donovan passed away unexpectedly last year, but her memory remains alive.

“I hope we honored Anne in every way,” McCray said. “She meant so much to me personally and I’m just really thankful that our kids came out and played extremely well.”

ODU opens up C-USA play on January 2nd at Middle Tennessee.