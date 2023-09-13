NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – Old Dominion University Football hosts ACC foe Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Old Dominion (1-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) vs. Wake Forest (2-0, 0-0 ACC) Date Saturday, Sept. 16 • Noon • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Where to Watch ESPN2 Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series Wake Forest Leads 1-0 Game Notes Old Dominion Wake Forest

• Old Dominion hosts its second-straight game when Wake Forest comes to Norfolk on Saturday, Sept. 16. It will be Wake’s first trip to Old Dominion.

• ODU defeated Louisiana in the home opener last week, 38-31. Grant Wilson accounted for five touchdowns and the defense stopped Louisiana at the six yardline with 30 seconds left to clinch the win.

• Wake Forest is 2-0 after wins over Elon and Vanderbilt. Last Saturday Wake led the entire way in a 36-20 win over the Commodores. Demond Claiborne and Tate Carney each rushed for more than 100 yards in the win.

• In his first career start in S.B. Ballard Stadium, ODU quarterback Grant Wilson completed 13-of-19 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

• Running back Keshawn Wicks recorded career highs for a second-straight week with 17 carries for 103 yards.

Wilson on the Move

A week after rushing for 81 yards, ODU quarterback Grant Wilson threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns in ODU’s 38-31 win over Louisiana. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Wilson’s longest completion at Virginia Tech was 15 yards. On Saturday, he had six completions of 25 yards or more, including all four of his touchdown passes.

His four TD passes were the most in a game since Blake LaRussa tossed four touchdowns in the 2018 win over Virginia Tech.

Wilson is tied for ninth in the country with six touchdown passes on the year.

ODU Four Touchdown Pass Games

Grant Wilson ; Louisiana; 9/9/2023

Blake LaRussa; VT; 9/22/2018

David Washington; Hampton; 9/4/2016

David Washington; Charlotte; 10/17/2015

Taylor Heinicke; Middle Tennessee; 9/26/2014

Taylor Heinicke; at Idaho; 11/9/2013

Taylor Heinicke; Howard; 9/14/2013

Taylor Heinicke; William and Mary; 11/10/2012

Taylor Heinicke; at James Madison; 11/17/2012

Taylor Heinicke; Duquesne; 9/1/2012

Thomas DeMarco; Cal Poly; 10/9/2010

Thomas DeMarco; at CAMPBELL; 9/11/2010

Thomas DeMarco; at Monmouth; 9/25/2010

Wicks Sets Career-High – Again

In the second game of the 2023 season, running back Keshawn Wicks had a second-straight career day. In the win over Louisiana he netted career bests with 17 carries for 103 yards and his first career 100-yard game.

Wicks’ previous career high was nine carries for 36 yards and a touchdown in last year’s win over Arkansas State.

Keshawn Wicks By the Numbers

Year(s) Attempts Yards Avg. TD 2021-22 49 180 3.7 1 2023 31 167 5.7 1

Runnin’ Reymello

Wide receiver Reymello Murphy caught two passes in Saturday’s win over Louisiana but made them both count.

His 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter was ODU’s longest play of the season, but that didn’t last long as eight minutes later he hauled in a 61-yard strike for the longest play of the ODU season.

Double Figures Trio Again

For the second-consecutive game the Old Dominion defense had three players with double-digit tackles. Linebacker Jason Henderson led the way with 17, safety Tahj Ra-El recorded 11 and linebacker Wayne Matthews notched a career-best 10.