ODU snaps three-game losing skid with big win over UAB

NORFOLK (WAVY) – With a national television audience watching on ESPNU, Old Dominion secured maybe its biggest win of the season against the highest-rated team in Conference USA. Austin Trice notched another double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Monarchs past Alabama-Birmingham 81-72 at Chartway Arena on Super Bowl Sunday.

“This was a hard week. I mean, this was a really really hard week,” said head coach Jeff Jones, whose team lost three straight games in blowout fashion before beating the Blazers. “That’s just an indication these guys are staying after it.”