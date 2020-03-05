ODU rides second-half surge, powers past UTSA on Senior Night

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A.J. Oliver II had 20 points — 16 in the second half — and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UTSA 84-59. Tied at 31-all at halftime, Old Dominion scored a season-high 53 points in the second half, with Oliver scoring 11 points in a 19-0 run that left the Monarchs ahead 66-41 with nine minutes left.

“It was our night,” said Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones. “Our guys played really really hard. At times, we played extremely well, and it obviously just culminated in a big-time win. (It was) maybe our best win of the season.”

Five Monarchs scored in double figures. Xavier Green scored 19 points, including a show-stopping, 360-dunk in the final minute. “It’s Senior Night,” said Green. “We wanted to get this win for (senior forward Aaron Carver) and (senior guard Drew Lakey).

“AC’s been here for years, I got love and respect for him, and I just wanted to come out with a win.”

As usualy, Carver didn’t do much on the scoring end. He fouled out with five points, but also per the usual, he dominated the board, ripping down 14 rebounds in his final home game.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points for the Roadrunners. Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, scored 14 for UTSA.