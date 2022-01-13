ODU returns from layoff and routs UTSA 83-51

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY ) – After a two-week pause in basketball, Old Dominion returned to the court on Thursday with a resounding 83-51 Conference USA win over Texas-San Antonio.

The Roadrunners were down three of their top scorers and ODU (7-8, 2-0) took advantage.

Austin Trice started the game and scored the first six points for the Monarchs who led wire to wire, Trice, a transfer from Kansas State finished with 19 points and made 9 of his 11 shots.

Jaylin Hunter and C.J. Keyser each scored 16 points for ODU which placed three players in double figures.

Without its top scorers, UTSA just could not get anything going against the Monarchs defense.

The Roadrunners were held to 38 percent shooting from the field and shot 1 of 13 from three-point range.

ODU meanwhile shot 62 percent and made 7 of its 16 three-point attempts.

The Monarchs also had eight steals and outrebounded UTSA 33 to 27.

The victory puts ODU in sole possession of first place in the C-USA East Division, but no team in the East has played more than three conference games, so a lot of basketbll still left to play.

UTSA falls to last place in the West Divison with a 0-4 record.

Saturday, the Monarchs host UTEP, which lost to Charlotte 66-53 on Thursday night.

Tip-off for the UTEP-ODU game in 7:00 at Chartway Arena.