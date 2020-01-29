ODU reflects on losing Jason Wade for the year

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Exciting and as much-needed a win as it was over Florida Atlantic last weekend, it didn’t come without a cost.

Old Dominion players had to watch their teammate Jason Wade be helped off the court by the team trainer and assistant coach Bryant Stith, after Wade spilled to the deck during a fastbreak bucket.

The school announced on Saturday that Wade suffered a season-ending injury.

“”It was definitely difficult but we just know we have to keep a positive head for Jason,” said junior guard Malike Curry. “At the of the day, he’s going to be back better and stronger. So, we know we just have to stay positive.”

Wade may not have lit up the stat sheet. His 10.9 points per game average was only fifth-best on the team, but it will be his hustle and clutch plays the Monarchs will miss most.

“Man, that’s a guy that’s going to get you those important rebounds, special situation, clutch shot, clutch layup, he’s going to do something; (the) winning play,” said Curry.

Wade was the second-best rebounder on the team, and was third-best in dishing out assists (37).

“There’s no way to quantify it,” said head coach Jeff Jones. “He was playing at an all-league level and doing a lot of things on the court. So, you don’t just wave a magic wand and replace that.”